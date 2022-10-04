Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s transport authorities have once again reminded motorists not to exceed the 30km/h speed limit in the emirate’s school zones.
In a social media alert, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport also urged drivers to give priority to pedestrians crossing the road.
Driving in school zones
In its tips to motorists, the ITC issued the following recommendations for driving in school zones:
• Do not exceed the 30km/h speed limit.
• Avoid parking in non-designated spaces.
• Ensure that children below 10 years of age are always seated in the back, and are properly secured.
• Give priority to pedestrians crossing the road.
• Make sure to drop children off, or pick them up, only from designated points for their safety.
School bus stops
Traffic authorities have previously warned motorists to come to a complete stop when a school bus in the emirate displays the bus-mounted Stop sign. Failing to adhere to this regulation, one of the key traffic rules in force during school terms, results in a Dh1,000 fine, the ITC and Abu Dhabi Police have said.