Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE stresses importance of protecting diplomatic buildings

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates stressed the importance of protecting civilian and diplomatic buildings, as well as the residences of embassy staff, in accordance with the norms and conventions governing diplomatic relations, following damage to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as a result of shelling that targeted the city.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, emphasising its call for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the continued suffering of civilians.

