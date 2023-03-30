Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to implement a minimum speed limit on two lanes of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from Saturday, April 1, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday.
A minimum speed of 120 kilometres per hour will apply on two of the leftmost lanes headed in both directions. Violating drivers will be informed receive a warning notification, and a Dh400 fine will be imposed from May 1 on any vehicle travelling at a lower speed.
The minimum speeds will not apply on the rightmost lane, which is designed to accommodate heavy vehicles, and the second lane from the right.
Maximum speed maintained
Meanwhile, the maximum speed limit on all four lanes will remain 140 kilometres per hour, with no grace allowed.
Road safety
Major General Ahmed Al Muhairi, director of central operations at the Abu Dhabi Police, explained that the minimum speed aims to enhance road safety, and encourage slower vehicles to use the lanes on the right. The official also called on motorists to switch lanes carefully, and to ensure that there is sufficient distance from other vehicles before changing lanes.