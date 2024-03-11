Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said that during Ramadan, fees will be applied on amended peak timings for the Darb traffic toll system - from 8am to 10am and 2pm to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. There will be no fee for crossing the toll gate on Sundays.
Parking
Meanwhile, there will be no change in the timings of public parking services during Ramadan. The public parking fees are applicable Monday to Saturday, 8am to 12am (midnight). Parking is free on Sundays.
Buses
ITC said public bus services during Ramadan will be available in the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs throughout the week from 6am until 12am (midnight), while bus services that operate 24 hours a day will continue to be provided as normal.
In the city of Al Ain and its suburbs, public buses will operate during Ramadan from 6am until 12am. The frequency of most suburban services will remain unchanged, while there will be a slight change in the frequency of some services within the city of Al Ain.
Public bus services in Al Dhafra region during Ramadan will run according to normal operating hours, with the exception of minor modifications, such as stopping the service operating during iftar (around 6.33pm these days).
As for the Abu Dhabi Express service, it will operate from 6am until 11pm, Monday to Friday, and from 6am to 1am (on the following day) during the weekend.