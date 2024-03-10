Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have announced a ban on heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses transporting 50 or more workers during peak morning and evening hours on roads in the emirate of Abu Dhabi during Ramadan.
Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Blushi, director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, stated the ban will be enforced in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from 8am to 10am and 2pm to 4pm.
He added that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads, and traffic control measures will be intensified through the use of smart systems, stressing Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to using smart solutions to promote traffic safety.