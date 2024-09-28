Dubai: Dubai Police on Saturday said they seized 11 vehicles for various violations committed by the drivers, who were fined Dh50,000.

The violations included reckless driving, organising unauthorised rallies, endangering one’s own life or that of others, causing road disturbances, causing disorder on the roads, making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle’s engine or chassis, disturbing residents, and littering on public roads.

Zero tolerance

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said police respond decisively to these behaviours. He explained that the law penalises violators by impounding their vehicles and pursuing legal action, underscoring that there will be zero tolerance for such actions.

He also noted that Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning traffic violations and vehicle impoundment, penalises reckless drivers who endanger their safety and others, imposing an Dh50,000 fine for releasing an impounded vehicle.

Report offenders

The director also warned motorists of all vehicle types against reckless and dangerous driving. He emphasised that the law punishes those who endanger their own lives or the lives of others and those who damage the roads.