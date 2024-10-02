Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is set to enhance the accuracy of its Real-Time Passenger Information (RTPI) system.

The move aims to improve passenger information, customer satisfaction, and public transport usage by providing instant updates on bus arrivals and locations via multiple smart applications, including RTA’s S’hail app and third-party Journey Planner platforms.

This platform leverages advanced big data technologies to enhance bus arrival predictions by considering factors such as real-time traffic, delays, and service disruptions.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “Our partnership with Swiftly aims to improve customer awareness of real-time bus locations and any potential delays due to traffic conditions, accidents, or other external factors. By utilising big data-based solutions, this collaboration will offer more accurate bus arrival predictions, ensuring that passengers know exactly when to reach the bus stop, helping them avoid missing the bus or waiting for too long.”