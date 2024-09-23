Dubai: The maximum speed limit on parts of Amardi Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street will change from September 30, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police announced on Monday.

RTA said it will replace the traffic signs and road markings that indicate the maximum speed in the sectors of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Amardi Street where the speed limits will change.

As per the increase announced by the authorities, the maximum speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be raised to 100km/h between Dubai Al Ain Road and Academic City Roundabout.

Between Academic City Roundabout and Al Khawaneej Street, the maximum speed limit will be increased to 90km/h.

Additionally, the speed limit will be standardised to 90km/h on Al Amardi Street between Al Khawaneej Street and Emirates Road, stated RTA.

The speed limits on parts of Al Amardi Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street have been adjusted and standardised in coordination with the Dubai Police, the authority said.

“This decision comes after a thorough engineering and technical study conducted by the RTA over the past few months, with the aim of improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety on these two streets. Both streets have recently been developed and expanded, leading to an increase in the number of lanes and improvements to the intersections along these streets,” it pointed out.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has undergone several development projects recently, including the development of the overpass at Dubai Al Ain Road.

Work is ongoing to develop Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, with the completion of all overpasses on the street expected by 2030, which will facilitate the application of the 100km/h maximum speed limit along the entire street.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Image Credit: Supplied

Signal-controlled intersection

In addition, Al Amardi Street has been expanded, service roads have been constructed, and the roundabout with Al Khawaneej Street has been transformed into a signal-controlled intersection, improving traffic flow and safety.

The speed changes on the two streets are in line with the highest engineering standards approved in technical manuals related to road design and speed management, said RTA.

These changes are part of the regular and continuous reviews of speed limits on vital roads in Dubai. RTA relies on the Dubai Speed Management Manual, which is based on the latest global best practices. The manual establishes appropriate standards and measures to achieve quality in balancing optimal speed limits, smooth traffic flow, and reducing traffic incidents.