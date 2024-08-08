Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have announced reduction in the speed limit on Sweihan Road, specifically on the Telal Sweihan-Sweihan stretch heading towards Abu Dhabi. The new speed limit has been set at 100km/h. Several roads in Abu Dhabi now clearly show revised speed limit markings.
The recently revised speed limit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents in the emirate. Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to adhere to the new speed limit and drive cautiously to ensure the safety of all road users.
The aim is to improve traffic flow and safety of all road users and to alert drivers about changes in speed limits on different roads.