Ajman: Police in Ajman on Wednesday announced that a smart monitoring system will be activated on October 1 to detect violations of mobile phone use while driving and failure to wear seatbelts.
“For your safety, we ask everyone to adhere to traffic rules and regulations,” the police posted on its social media channels.
It was earlier was announced that smart gates have been installed in Ajman to help police monitor traffic violations. The gates are powered by artificial intelligence to enhance police response to emergencies as well.