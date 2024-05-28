Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah have clarified what happens if an expired car registration violation is caught again by smart cameras on the road.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the police said the devices will register a repeat violation if 40 days have passed since the previous instance.

Vehicles have to be re-registered every year; driving a vehicle whose registration has expired is publishable by a Dh500 fine and four black points on the driver’s license. Moreover, exceeding 90 days from the registration expiration date will lead to a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Police warned that the smart cameras, which automatically detect an expired registration by reading the number plate, are actively monitoring such violations, for which fines are issued without human intervention. The system can even issue penalties against vehicles with plate numbers issued by licensing departments in other emirates.

One-month grace period

The police urged motorists to renew their vehicle registration and insurance on time to prevent any violations. Motorists are allowed a grace period of one month after the expiry date during which they are exempt from fines.

To avoid these penalties, motorists are advised to renew their car registration either before expiration or within the one-month grace period. This proactive approach ensures the vehicle is road-ready for the upcoming year, police said.

Smart surveillance

The smart detection system went live on November 7, 2021.

According to figures from the Ministry of Interior, Ras Al Khaimah Police in 2023 issued 21,503 violations of driving a vehicle with expired registration.

Also, closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras are being installed in Ras Al Khaimah to help police and other security forces keep an eye on the public to enhance security services and prevent crimes.