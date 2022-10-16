Ras Al Khaimah: Starting tomorrow, October 17, radars will detect cars with expired registration and trucks crossing without a permit on the Masafi-Ras Al Khaimah Road in Ras Al Khaimah.
The announcement came from Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department of the General Department of Central Operations.
The move aims to enhance security and safety of roads, in implementation of the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, police said.
The General Department of Central Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that the radar will be activated to control traffic on Masafi Road, by monitoring the violations of trucks that use the road outside the times allowed to pass or without a permit.
The radars will also detect vehicles with expired registration, thereby ignoring regular maintenance and inspection, officials said.
The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police appealed to all Masafi Road users to renew the registration of their vehicles, and to abide by the traffic laws. Police also urged road users to drive within speeds limits on the road.