Abu Dhabi: Pedestrian crossings in Abu Dhabi are now being monitored through radar, and Abu Dhabi Police will alert and warn motorists who do not give priority to pedestrians.
The Abu Dhabi Police announced on Monday that it had activated the Hazer radar system, which uses artificial intelligence to monitor the crossings. The system aims to protect pedestrians from being run over, and is part of a wide effort in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior.
Non-signalised crossings
The new radars are deployed at non-signalised crossings, and capture the license plates of vehicles that fail to give priority to pedestrians at designated crossings. Violating motorists will then receive an alert message urging them to adhere to traffic regulations that call for giving way to pedestrians, and to come to a complete stop if a pedestrian is crossing.
A video clip shared by the police on social media platforms shows that vehicles are in violation if the motorist begins driving while a pedestrian is at any point on the crossing.
Wider rollout
Following a successful pilot phase, Abu Dhabi Police is currently considering an emirate-wide rollout of the radar technology, especially at crossings near schools and commercial centres. Neighbourhoods with schools and commercial centres typically see a greater number of pedestrians, and they have a lower speed limit.
Promote, not penalise
Abu Dhabi Police said the new system does not aim to penalise motorists, but to promote safe and responsible driving and road use. Article 69 of the Traffic Law imposes a Dh500 fine on motorists in Abu Dhabi who fail to give priority to pedestrians at designated crossings, along with six traffic black points, but these fines are still imposed only by traffic patrols, the statement said.