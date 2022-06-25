Umm Al Quwain: The Traffic and Patrols Department at Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Police has completed the installation and activation of new speed radars on King Faisal Street, opposite Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, in Umm Al Quwain as part of a strategy to ensure the safety of motorists.
An UAQ Police spokesperson said the radars will help reduce accidents, including those involving pedestrians. They will help keep a check on the speed limit of vehicles, he added.
According to UAE Federal Traffic Law, motorists exceeding a speed limit of 80km/hr are liable to be fined Dh3,000, slapped with 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.