How will Sharjah’s Dh500m exhibition hub transform book fair travel?

Book fair relocation and transport measures announced

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
New Dh500m exhibition centre aims to solve book fair traffic bottlenecks
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the start of work on a new Exhibitions and Conventions Centre following the emirate’s purchase of a strategic plot of land for Dh146 million near the Emirates–Al Dhaid–Khorfakkan roads.

The Dh500 million project, with designs nearing completion, is expected to be delivered within two years. The Sharjah International Book Fair will relocate to the new venue starting with its 46th edition in November 2027.

Strategic site selection

Speaking on the Direct Line programme on Sharjah Radio and Television, Sheikh Sultan said the centre was initially planned near Sharjah Mosque. However, extensive excavation at the original site prompted a review.

Alternative plots along the same route were considered to keep the project on a major arterial road. One site was ruled out as it backed onto the Al Badi neighbourhood, prioritising residents’ comfort. The final site, purchased for Dh146 million near the Emirates–Al Dhaid–Khorfakkan roads, offers strategic advantages, including a rear exit to improve traffic flow and access.

Construction timeline

Sheikh Sultan confirmed that construction will begin immediately, with a target to complete the project within 22 months, ahead of the official opening in November 2027 to host the book fair.

Multi-purpose venue

Beyond the book fair, the new centre will host a wide range of events. Expo Centre Sharjah will continue to host commercial exhibitions and maintain a full events calendar. Several cultural events, including the Xposure International Photography Festival, have already been moved to the new venue, with more exhibitions planned.

Traffic and mobility improvements

Addressing traffic concerns during the annual book fair, currently held at Expo Centre Sharjah in Al Taawun, Sheikh Sultan said measures are being implemented to ensure smoother traffic movement, in line with directives to enhance road connectivity and reduce congestion.

He also mentioned plans for a future train station near the Al Khulafa Al Rashideen crossroads on Al Wahda Street, which is expected to further improve mobility and accessibility in the area.

