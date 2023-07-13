Ras Al Khaimah: If you drive a vehicle with expired registration here, then you have 30 days to make it right.
The month-long grace period was announced by the Vehicle and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police on Wednesday.
Beyond the 30-day grace, negligent owners who failed to renew their vehicle registration would face serious consequences, authorities warned.
De-registration
The department announced that vehicles with registration that expired on or before January 1, 2019 are scheduled for de-registration.
To avoid that, vehicle owners are urged to take advantage of the one-month window to settle the status and renew the registration of their vehicles before the process of complete de-registration begins.
The 30-day grace kicked off on July 12, 2023.
According to UAE Traffic Federal Law, driving a vehicle with expired registration calls for a fine of Dh400, four traffic points and 7-day impoundment.