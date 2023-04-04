Ras Al Khaimah: The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in coordination with the Saeed Traffic Systems Company, has launched an advanced smart traffic accident management system.
The first phase of the system at the level of the city’s comprehensive police station helped improve the completion time of managing serious accidents from three working hours to 15 minutes, converting traffic reports from paper to digital by 100 per cent, reducing the percentage of errors in traffic report data to zero, and in general easing traffic on the streets.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, launched the system in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief.
He said the automation of the serious traffic accident management system, which was implemented by the leadership in partnership with Saeed, aims to complete the process of digital transformation of the traffic process in Ras Al Khaimah Police, and at the same time achieve optimal utilisation of resources.
He said the process aims to achieve the main indicators of driving, notably the response time to serious traffic accidents, time taken to complete planning of serious accident management and raising the level of safety among road users.
To ensure the complete automation of the process, 40 smart devices have been installed in traffic patrols operating on the internal and highway roads of the emirate, and link them to the system and databases of the federal traffic system and the Saeed traffic systems.
This was directly reinforced by the unification of channels for providing the critical accident planning service, and the completion of traffic reports directly at the scene of the accident without the need for traffic patrols or the concerned parties to return to the competent police station.