Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police Department’s Traffic and Licensing Services Center has updated its mechanism for paying traffic fines and fees. This was announced by Colonel Rashid Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police.
As part of the upgraded system, electronic payment links will now facilitate the procedure of paying traffic fines and fees, thereby ensuring greater customer satisfaction.
This new, updated system is being implemented in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah National Bank, through direct debit and credit cards.
The initiative is aimed at providing an experience that meets the objectives of the UAE government’s promise for futuristic services as well as raise the level of customer satisfaction and happiness.