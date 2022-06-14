Dubai: A rally of 100 supercars by men in kanduras will be held in Dubai on July 2.

With free entry for visitors, the rally, held in partnership with Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), “will celebrate the motoring culture and bring out the spirit of the kandura [traditional Arab men’s attire] that symbolises style, pride, comfort and identity of men in the UAE”, organisers said.

The parade will flag off at Club Circuit at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City at 6pm on July 2. Participants of different nationalities wearing kandura will join the fun drive with their groups. The parade will make its way by various Dubai landmarks such as Museum of the Future, Meydan Bridge and Dubai Camel Racing Track. The parade will conclude at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

Another highlight of the event is a Car and Bike Show competition to be staged at Dubai Digital Park in DSO. Winners of the contest will receive prizes worth over Dh25,000. The final awards ceremony for the winners will take place at the Radisson Red Hotel (DSO). The event also features display of classic super cars and modified cars.

Pragna Vaya, managing director of Orbit Events and Promotions, organiser of the rally, said: “We are excited to host the inaugural edition of the ‘Kandura Rally’ in Dubai, organising a fun motor festival to bring the motoring community together to celebrate cars, luxury and lifestyle that represents the true essence of Dubai.”

Yousef Al Ansari, sports commentator for motor racing and the host of the ceremony for the rally, said: “It is a wonderful opportunity I am proud of. We are volunteering for the race to celebrate the UAE identity in style and the love of youth for this sport that has a huge impact on our life and a deep connection with our beloved country.”

The event will also offer cuisines from different eateries and entertainment.