Fujairah: Speed radars on 16 roads of Fujairah have been recalibrated for changed speed limits in the emirate. These new speed limits will apply to both heavy as well as light vehicles.
Fujairah Police posted a message in Arabic and English on social media, alerting motorists that speed limits have been adjusted on both internal and external roads. The social media post shows the names of the roads and their respective speed limits for light and heavy vehicles.
Fujairah Police have urged motorists to abide by these speed limits at all times.