The 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, opened its doors in the capital under the theme 'Inspire, Innovate, Enrich'.
Visitors at Germany stand on the first day of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. A sizable number of German titles are available because Germany is being celebrated as the Guest of Honour at the ADIBF 2022.
The fair, running from 23rd to 29th May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will see participation of more than 1,130 publishers from over 80 countries.
A model to experience mars at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 at ADNEC.
Artists perform during Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 at ADNEC.
Audiences can enjoy events at numerous locations throughout ADIBF, including the main podium, youth platform, business lobby, lifestyle corner and art corner.
The programme features a wide range of dialogue sessions, seminars, and literary, cultural and academic events.
Some of the most-anticipated guests include poet and literary critic Adonis; Guido Imbens, who was awarded one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Economics; Prof. Roger Allen, leading Western researcher in modern Arabic literature; and Prof. Muhsin J. Al Musawi, Professor of Arabic and Comparative Literature at Columbia University in New York.
This year’s event will also include a wide range of educational events and activities for children including musical and dance performances, workshops and more.
The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is inviting all members of society to attend the exhibition and participate in its events.
On Tuesday, May 24, ADIBF will honour the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Awards.
Horizon Private School students during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 at ADNEC.
Students of Bright Riders school at ADEK stand on the first day of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 at ADNEC.
A model to Experience Mars at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022.
