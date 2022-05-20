1 of 8
Sadhguru made quite an entrance to a Gulf News event on Thursday in Dubai when he rode in on his bike. This appearance was one of the stopovers of his bike tour, which aims to raise awareness of soil degradation around the world.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Sadhguru was received and welcomed by Gulf News CEO and Editor in Chief Mr. Abdul Hamid Ahmad at the Oberoi hotel.
Image Credit: Jaya Chandran, Online Editor / Gulf News
Sadhguru, accompanied by Executive Editor of Gulf News Mr. Meher Murshed, makes his way to the gathering in Oberoi hotel.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Canadian playback singer Shweta Subra, who is best known for the viral song 'Jalebi Baby', was the MC of the evening.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
CEO and Editor in Chief of Gulf News, welcomes Sadhguru on stage at the 'Save Soil' event with a bouquet of flowers.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
One minute silence was observed before the event as mark of respect to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Guests at the event included from left Mr. Nasser Akram, Mr. Eesa Bastaki, Mr. Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor in Chief, Mr. Neelesh Bhatnagar, Owner and CEO NB Ventures, Mr. Anis Sajan, Group - Vice Chairman at Danube Group and Mr. Meher Murshed, Executive Editor- Gulf News.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Our Co-sponsors for the event from mamaearth : From Left Prashant Mishra - General Manager, Manju Choudhary - Managing Director and Sabyasachi Chatterjee.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani /Gulf News