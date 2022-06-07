Sharjah: Al-Minaa Street, in the direction leading to Port Khalid, will be closed for almost one month – from Thursday, June 9, to July 4 – to give way to road maintenance and improvement works, Sharjah Roads Transportation Authority (SRTA) has announced on Tuesday.
SRTA posted a map showing the affected area. It said: “A total closure of Al-Minaa Street in the direction leading to the port will be implemented as shown in the plan for maintenance and efficiency improvement works during the period from Thursday, 9 June to Monday, 4 July.”