Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, directed RTA to study the implementation of the project during a visit to the RTA’s headquarters on Sunday to review the Dh16 billion Main Roads Development Plan 2024-27, which will add 22 projects across Dubai’s expanding road network.
The Al Fay Street Development Project, one of the key strategic corridors in the emirate, extending from Al Khail Road at its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street up to the Emirates Road. The project includes 12,900 metres of road construction and the development of five intersections, with 13,500 metres of bridges. This will provide additional capacity for approximately 64,400 vehicles per hour, benefiting around 600,000 residents.
The Al Safa Street development project stretches from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Road. The project includes the construction of 2,100 metres of tunnels, including a two-lane tunnel providing direct access from Al Safa Street to the City Walk project, as well as 650 metres of bridges.
The Latifa bint Hamdan Street development is set to commence next year. This project covers 12,200 metres from its intersection with Al Khail Road to Emirates Road, encompassing 8,100 metres of bridges. Serving over 1 million residents, the project will add capacity for approximately 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and reduce travel time by 15–20%.
The plan also includes the Meydan Road development project, which will involve 10,600 metres of roads, 3,300 metres of bridges, and three tunnels totalling 1,500 metres, benefiting around 1 million residents. It is expected to add capacity for 22,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and reduce travel time from Umm Suqeim Street to the extension of Meydan Street to just four minutes.
The Trade Centre Roundabout development project, which includes the construction of five bridges totalling 5,000 metres to ensure free-flowing traffic in all directions. The roundabout will be converted into a surface-level intersection controlled by traffic signals to improve traffic flow, reducing delays from 12 minutes to just 90 seconds.
The development plans for Umm Suqeim and Al Qudra Streets coveris a 16,000-metre stretch from the Jumeirah Street intersection to Emirates Road. The project will involve the development of four intersections, including 2,500 metres of bridges and 2,000 metres of tunnels. This will increase road capacity from 8,400 to 12,600 vehicles per hour and reduce travel time from 46 minutes to just 11 minutes, benefiting over 800,000 residents.
