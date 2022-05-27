1 of 16
The UAE’s most influential gathering of the higher education community, Gulf News Edufair 2022, began at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, today. The three-day higher education fair which runs until Sunday, offers 750 industry-relevant courses from 25 prestigious universities and 10 career service providers participating from the UAE and abroad. Above, students and parents seeking information from Rochester Institute of Technology at the Gulf News Edufair in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 16
Hundreds of students and parents visited Gulf News Edufair on its opening day today, following the ceremonial ribbon-cutting led by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing; Professor Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, associate provost for Student Affairs at UAE University; and Dr Eesa Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 16
Packed with exhibitions, discussions and giveaways, Gulf News Edufair 2022, is expected to draw more than 5,000 visitors over the course of the next three days.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 16
Gulf News Edufair is the one-stop shop for everything to know about going to university in the UAE and abroad. Students and their families can interact face-to-face with admissions officers and faculties. They can also compare and contrast degrees, scholarship and admissions options as well as take part in workshops and seminars, where top academics, thought leaders, and HR (human resource) practitioners provide gainful insights on emerging higher-education trends and future of work.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 16
The event is also a good opportunity to chat with career counsellors and learn more about employability and how to take an entrepreneurial approach to career development.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 16
Students and parents seeking information from Amity University at the Gulf News Edufair in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 16
“Gulf News Edufair, which we have organising for two years in a row, has shown a significant growth in the number of universities and career service providers participating this year – which makes this event truly a success,” noted Abdul Hamid, adding: “I’m happy to see a big number of prestigious universities participating, including UAE University, Zayed University, University of Sharjah, University of Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), Amity University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, among others. I would like to thank our sponsors for their continued support.”
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 16
“But what is more important for us is that we provide a platform where students and parents meet with representatives from prestigious universities from the UAE and abroad,” Abdul Hamid underlined. He added: “The face-to-face interactions enable students to make the right decisions for their higher education. This event, which continues over the weekend, is a must visit for parents as well, to help their children chart their future careers. Above, students and parents seeking information from American University of Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 16
(from left) Prof. Mohamed Deriche, Professor, Ajman University, Dr Kholoud Salameh, Assistant Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), Stuart Lawson, Associate Professor, DMU Dubai Campus, Associate Head, School of Art, Design & Architecture, Dr. Rajesh Jayakar Pai, Associate Head - PG Courses, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus, Dr. Hussein M Elemhdi, Dean of Academic Support Services and the Acting Director of the Information Technology Center, University of Sharjah and Dr. Kavita Shukla, Vice President of Student Affairs, Amity University Dubai during sessions "Education to employment: Degrees and skills to thrive in the future of work " at the Gulf News Edufair in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 16
The three-day higher education fair which runs until Sunday, offers 750 industry-relevant courses from 25 prestigious universities and 10 career service providers participating from the UAE and abroad.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 16
Students, teachers and parents during a session at the Gulf News Edufair in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 16
“Gulf News Edufair is more than a fairground of leading universities, it is also a thought leadership platform,” noted David George, Publisher, agnc3, Gulf News’ bespoke in-house agency.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 16
Siobhan Dickerson, Director of Specialism, GEMS FirstPoint School speaking at a session "How schools can help plug skills gap" at the Gulf News Edufair in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 16
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing, Dr Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai and Professor Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, associate provost for Student Affairs at UAE University take a tour after opening the Gulf News Edufair in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
15 of 16
Students seeking information from De Montfort University.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
16 of 16
Gulf News Edufair is a free event.
Image Credit: