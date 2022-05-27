1 of 10
Planning to go out this weekend? Have a leisurely ride in Dubai Metro and see the beautiful, modern buildings along Sheikh Zayed Road. Deepika Nair, a resident of Al Nahda Dubai, shares this photo taken from the Metro. She said, "I captured this beautiful view while travelling in the Dubai Metro. I thank the authorities in Dubai for making all these wonderful infrastructure for the benefits of the public."
Image Credit: Deepika Nair/Gulf News reader
Another reader-photographer Gurudas Kadam shared this picture of one of the most visited tourist destination in Dubai, the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa. He said: "The beautiful landscapes, modern buildings are eye catching and simply awesome in the UAE. The most recent snap I had taken is of Burj Khalifa, surrounded by beautiful clouds."
Image Credit: Gurudas Kadam/Gulf News reader
Here's another must-visit tourist spot in Dubai. Firoz khan captured this stunning picture of the Museum of the Future. He said: "My wife, our daughter and I visited the Museum of the Future recently. On reaching the location, we were very amazed by this iconic structure. Yes, it is the 'most beautiful building on Earth'. No other words to explain what we felt... The Museum of the Future should belong to the great wonders of the world."
Image Credit: Firoz Khan/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Srikanth Akondi captured this beauty of Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa in one frame. He said: "I have taken this amazing photo from the 52nd floor of "The View, The Palm" in Dubai.
Image Credit: Srikanth Akondi/Gulf News reader
Hamza Bensaid has been living in Dubai since 2007. He recently studied photography online and got his first diploma. He said: "I am super passionate about photography and believe I will never learn enough. This picture was taken on January 16 during the rainy days. It was one of the most challenging pictures to capture due to the heavy rain. I used a short moment when the rain reduced to click this shot. There were a few seagulls on the beach and nobody else. This photo is my first since I became a professional photographer last December 2021."
Image Credit: Hamza Bensaid/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Latha Arunachalam loves nature and photography. She said: "While going for morning walks, I usually take pictures and share them with my family and friends. This photo was taken in April during one of my morning walks, and I was stunned by the beautiful atmosphere with mist, blue waters and clear reflections with the old boats contrasting the new boats while going for a walk in Al Seef Dubai. The moment I witnessed this beauty, I instantly captured it.”
Image Credit: Latha Arunachalam/Gulf News reader
Here's another spot for nature lovers. Susmitha Gaini captured this photo of stunning clouds and lakes in Al Qudra Lakes in Dubai.
Image Credit: Susmitha Gaini/Gulf News reader
Shikha Dixit, an educationalist based in Sharjah, clicked this picture at Wadi Sfini, Shawkah in Ras Al Khaimah. She said: "I was on my first mountain hiking experience with team Mountain Eagles. It was a mesmerising view and I could not stop myself from capturing this moment."
Image Credit: Shikha Dixit/Gulf News reader
Another amazing shot from this amateur photographer, Dixit said: "I call this miracles of nature captured at Al Suhub, Khor Fakkan, Sharjah."
Image Credit: Shikha Dixit/Gulf News reader
And here's a shot of a relaxing moment in Abu Dhabi. Chanda Bhatia Hirani captured this in Abu Dhabi near Marina Mall. She said: "I clicked this during sunset. The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t, I thought. There may be sunsets every day but it doesn’t make them any less special."
Image Credit: Chanda Bhatia Hirani/Gulf News reader