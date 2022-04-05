Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police seized 51 vehicles in 2021 after their owners caused disturbances while driving through residential areas.
In some cases, car owners had added power boosters that increase the speed of a vehicle and make engines louder. Fining cars and motorbikes that cause disturbances aim to maintain road safety and reduce fatal accidents and injuries, police said.
The force warned against driving recklessly, causing noise and disturbance as a result of dangerous races and shows, bragging about driving and ‘drifting’ on the roads, filming reckless traffic scenes and posting them on social media to attract followers.
The violators will be arrest and a deterrent legal penalty will be taken against them, along with the seizure of their vehicles.
The police added that Article 1 of the Traffic Law stipulates that driving a vehicle in a way that endangers your life and the life and safety of others, shall be punished with a fine of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points, and the vehicle shall be impounded for 60 days.
Ras Al Khaimah Police appealed to members of society to join efforts to preserve lives and property by adhering to the laws of traffic.