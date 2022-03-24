Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police issued 4,190 fines for parking violations from January 2021 to February 2022, latest figures released on Wednesday show.
Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said wrong parking is one of the biggest problems as it causes confusion and congestion on the roads. Despite the role played by traffic police in controlling road security, this phenomenon continues on most of the emirate’s roads, police said.
Dh500 fine
Brig Al Naqbi warned that the penalty for wrong parking according to Article 64 of Traffic Law is a fine of Dh500. The law specifies six types of wrong parking: parking in front of a fire hydrant, parking behind (blocking) vehicles which hinders their movement, parking at crossroads, parking at traffic accident sites, parking in spaces allotted for persons of determination, and parking at road bends.
Brig Al Naqbi appealed to all road users to abide by the traffic regulations to achieve safety on roads.