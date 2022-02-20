Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 2,245 traffic violations were registered by Ras Al Khaimah Traffic Inspection and Traffic Control Committee in the past two weeks.
A total of 1,185 violations were for illegal window tinting, noisy vehicles, violations of truck ban timing. Several cars were also impounded for reckless driving and other serious traffic offences.
Police had launched a traffic inspection campaign since the beginning of January, which will continue until the end of February.
The inspection also targeted motorcycles, bicycles and electric bikes, resulting in 1,060 violations during the two-week campaign.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed the need to implement the strategy and initiatives of the Ministry of Interior to improve road safety.
The Traffic Inspection and Traffic Control Committee in Ras Al Khaimah, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Salem Mohamed Buorguiba, said the inspection programme is continuing in the various internal roads and highways of the emirate.
Awareness drive
Lt Col Bourguiba called on all motorists to follow traffic regulations to preserve their safety and the safety of other road users.
He said Ras Al Khaimah Police will not tolerate violators and will continue to deter reckless drivers. The police will continue to impound vehicles and transfer them to the competent authorities to take legal action against them.
He added that police is keen to raise traffic awareness among all members of society and road users to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior.