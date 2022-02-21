Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have activated a new camera to catch violations such as speeding, jumping a red light, and not staying in lane.
Speeding and crossing a red light will be fined Dh1,000, 12 traffic points, and impounding the vehicle for one month.
Officials said the installation of this new device, at the Awafi bridge and Al Hadaf intersection, comes as a result of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s resolve to strengthen traffic safety rules.
Ras Al Khaimah Police urged motorists and other road users to respect traffic rules and adhere to speed limits, thereby helping achieve the strategic objectives set by the Ministry of Interior to make roads safer for all.