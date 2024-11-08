Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the successful completion of the Al Jamayel Street Development Project, previously known as Garn Al Sabkha.

The project, which enhances traffic infrastructure in the city, includes the construction of four bridges stretching a total of 2,874 meters, with a combined capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour. In addition, over seven kilometres of roads have been developed, along with upgrades to surface intersections along the service road parallel to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The project also saw the installation of street lighting, traffic signals, a rainwater drainage network, and an irrigation system.

Vital link

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA, stated: “Al Jamayel Street is a vital link between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, facilitating smoother traffic flow between these key routes via First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street.”

Spanning seven kilometres, the street connects Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street. It features four lanes in each direction and has a capacity to handle approximately 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The 7km-long Al Jamayel Street is a vital link between Mohammed bin Zayed Road and the Sheikh Zayed Road. Image Credit: RTA

Crucial artery

The street serves as a crucial artery for several prominent residential and commercial developments, including Jumeirah Lakes Towers, The Gardens, Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, The Springs, Emirates Hills, Dubai Production City, and Jumeirah Golf Estates, with an estimated 250,000 residents benefiting from the improved connectivity.

Reducing travel times and improving access

Al Tayer highlighted the significant time savings the development offers to commuters: “The project has reduced travel time by 40% for traffic moving from Al Jamayel Street towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading towards Al Qusais and Deira, cutting peak travel time from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes.

Additionally, it has reduced travel time from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Yalayis Street, heading towards Jebel Ali Port, by 70%, from 21 minutes to only 7 minutes.”

The Al Jamayel Street project is a cornerstone of the RTA’s broader strategy to improve strategic east-west road corridors across Dubai Image Credit: RTA

Bridges and Key Features

The four newly opened bridges were completed in phases to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity: The first bridge, spanning 666 meters, includes two lanes and accommodates 3,200 vehicles per hour. It helps alleviate congestion for traffic travelling from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road onto the service road towards Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Production City.

Second bridge

The second bridge, measuring 601 meters, also has two lanes and supports 3,200 vehicles per hour. It facilitates traffic flow from Al Jamayel Street eastward to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading north toward Al Qusais and Deira.

Third bridge

The third bridge, 664 meters in length, features two lanes with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, ensuring smooth traffic flow from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road southward to Al Yalayis Street and Jebel Ali Port.

Fourth bridge

The fourth bridge, which opened earlier this month, spans 943 meters and includes two lanes in each direction, with a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour. It connects Al Jamayel Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, further enhancing traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Spanning seven kilometres, the street connects Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street. Image Credit: RTA

Long-term vision