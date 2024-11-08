Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced to extend the Dubai Metro timing on Sunday to facilitate participants of Dubai Ride cycling race.

The metro will run from 3am to midnight on Sunday, November 10, RTA announced on its twitter handle.

Dubai Ride

Tens of thousands of residents are expected to cycle past Dubai’s landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 10, as Dubai Ride — annual event of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Following last year’s turnout of over 35,000 participants, the fifth edition is expected to be even bigger, organisers said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Dubai Ride includes a “family-friendly” 4km Downtown route through Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. This “relaxed and scenic route” will start at 6:15am from Dubai Mall and will take cyclists past Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

Longer route

If you are an experienced cyclist looking for a more demanding route, choose the exciting 12km course along Sheikh Zayed Road and pedal past Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Canal.