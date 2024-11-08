Dubai: Kuwait has rolled out stricter controls on property ownership for non-citizens, aiming to maintain economic stability in the real estate market while balancing state interests.

The new rules establish specific requirements based on the nationality of prospective buyers, with significant distinctions between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens and other nationalities.

Under the updated regulations, GCC nationals from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman are granted property rights in Kuwait on equal terms with Kuwaiti citizens, reflecting close economic ties within the region.

For non-GCC Arab nationals, however, ownership comes with several conditions, including a residency of at least ten years in Kuwait, a clean legal record, financial eligibility, and an approved application from the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers.

Properties for non-GCC Arab nationals are capped at 1,000 square meters, and they may not own additional real estate within the country.

Additional regulations address complex scenarios, such as inheritance and citizenship changes. Non-GCC heirs who inherit Kuwaiti property must sell it within a year unless exceptional permission is granted.

Kuwaiti women who lose citizenship and adopt GCC nationality retain property rights; however, if they adopt citizenship from non-GCC Arab or non-Arab countries, they are subject to different ownership rules or are required to dispose of their property.