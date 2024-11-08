Dubai: The initial public offering of Dubai-based food delivery company Talabat looks to be launched as soon as next week, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the undisclosed plans.

The listing, penciled in by its Berlin-headquartered parent Delivery Hero for the fourth quarter, could see the Middle East business - which operates in eight countries across the region - being valued at between $9 billion and $12 billion, Bloomberg estimates, and could raise $1 billion.