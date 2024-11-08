Dubai: Unprecedented rains have swept through parts of Hail for several consecutive days, leaving vast areas covered in thick layers of hailstones and creating scenes reminiscent of a winter landscape in the desert region.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that this historic weather event is due to a rare confluence of atmospheric conditions, with a cold front from the north colliding with warm air from the south. This temperature contrast has triggered intense thundercloud formations, bringing days of rainfall and extensive hail coverage across Hail.

Image Credit: X

According to the NCM, a deep atmospheric low-pressure system located north of the kingdom is meeting a high-pressure system in central Saudi Arabia, creating a vertical temperature disparity. This interaction between cold upper-level air and warmer surface air, alongside the presence of a subtropical jet stream, has intensified the storm system, allowing for the large accumulation of hail.

“This phenomenon is largely due to significant cooling in the upper atmosphere, which promotes heavy hail with intense rainfall,” said Hussein Al Qahtani, the NCM’s spokesperson. Al Qahtani noted that similar weather patterns have been observed in other regions over the past few years, with heavy hail recently reported in cities like Khamis Mushait, Al Baha, Taif, and Buraydah.