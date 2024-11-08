Dubai: Property portals in Dubai need to start getting extra careful about how they are advertising units in the secondary market from now on.

The properties being marketed for sale should not in future identify the ‘unit numbers’, which were used to provide information of that particular property’s transaction history and other details.

Such data reveal also meant ownership of those properties was also getting placed in the public domain. Now, without being able to use the unit numbers, property portals will adhere to the UAE's 'Personal Data Protection Law'.

From now on, unit numbers must not show up when advertised for sale; instead they should mention the wider location where the property is located, the building, etc. Plus, the asking prices, of course.

Data protection Individuals have extra layers of control over how their personal details can be used in the public domain under the UAE Data Protection Law. When it comes to property ads for secondary sales, if the unit numbers are shown, it can be used to source transaction and ownership records. The new Dubai Land Department rule ensures that owner privacy is protected.

This follows a new directive issued by the Dubai Land Department, which in the recent past has been particular about how properties are marketed and advertised in the city. For instance, recent regulations require brokers to take out pre-approvals before they advertise properties for sale, and there are also limits on the number of estate agents that can market a particular property at a given time.

Removing unit numbers in secondary market sales promotions is about ensuring the privacy of an individual’s data.

“We welcome the changes by Dubai Land Department with regards to the privacy of the property owner, such that the influence of bad actors is nullified,” said Hanishka Gehani, Director of Zabadani Real Estate.

“At the end of the day investors trust us with their confidential data. It is our responsibility to live up to that, especially in a data-driven world.

“Plus, customers are increasingly aware of their rights. The onus is on all stakeholders from brokers to developers to outside agencies to ensure these practices are strictly complied with.”

How 'unit number' details were misused

Industry sources say that when the unit numbers are shown, any brokerage firm or other real estate entities could collect the ownership details from the Land Department records.

“So, you had multiple agents calling up the property owner wishing to sell a unit to sign up with them,” said an industry source. “Even if the property owner had already assigned another agent to sell the unit.