Dubai: Kuwaiti pilgrims next year are set to benefit from significantly reduced Hajj prices as the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs opens registration for the 2025 season.

With packages now ranging between 1,600 (Dh19,185) and 1,700 Kuwaiti dinars per person, the cost has dropped by up to 40 percent from previous rates, which reached as high as 3,800 dinars.

Sattam Al Muzain, Director of the Hajj and Umrah Department, said that the price reduction is due to the implementation of centralised registration platforms, which have streamlined the process and cut costs.

Increased competition among licensed Hajj operators and updated regulations have also played a role in making the pilgrimage more affordable while maintaining service quality.

The ministry expects to release further details on individual Hajj campaign pricing and contact information later this week.