Gratitude across borders: Kuwaiti man travels to Sri Lanka to honour ex-housemaid

The man arranged a stay for her at a hotel in Colombo as a mark of appreciation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: A Kuwaiti citizen travelled from Kuwait to Sri Lanka to visit his family’s former housemaid, who worked in their household for three decades — a gesture of gratitude that has drawn widespread attention on social media.

In a video shared online, the man recalled how the woman had joined their family when he was just six years old and went on to raise him and many of his siblings. “She practically took care of half our family, and even half the kids in our neighbourhood,” he said with a laugh.

He fondly remembered turning to her for pocket money as a child. “At first, she would say no, and I would walk away sad. Then she’d call me back and say: ‘Come and take,’” he added.

As a mark of appreciation, the Kuwaiti man arranged a stay for her at a hotel in Colombo, offering a week-long holiday. However, she chose to spend only three days there before returning home.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
