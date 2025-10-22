GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Sri Lanka delays premier league due to T20 World Cup

Lanka Premier League, scheduled for Dec, was put off indefinitely to upgrade facilities

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Captains during the Lanka Premier League last year.
Captains during the Lanka Premier League last year.
LPL

Colombo: Sri Lanka postponed its premier league tournament to allow more time to improve venues for the T20 World Cup in February and March, the cricket board said on Wednesday.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled for December, was put off indefinitely to upgrade facilities at three international match venues ahead of the World Cup it is co-hosting with India, the board said.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to shift the 2025 edition of the LPL to a more suitable window, allowing full focus on ensuring comprehensive venue readiness ahead of the World Cup," it added.

The board said Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, where renovations were paused to make way for the ongoing Women's World Cup, will resume refurbishment work shortly.

Related Topics:
Sri Lanka

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Captains during the Lanka Premier League last year.

Indian cricketers to feature in Lanka Premier League

2m read
India's Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh celebrate their win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

When will India play Pakistan again next?

3m read
Asia Cup: India vs Sri Lanka — live score, commentary

Asia Cup: India vs Sri Lanka — live score, commentary

1m read
Dunith Wellalage being consoled by coach Sanath Jayasuriya.

Watch: Captain Agha, PCB officials console Wellalage

2m read