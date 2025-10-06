Indian players to feature in Lanka Premier League for the first time

The sixth edition of the tournament will run from December 1 to 23
Dubai: The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to break new ground in its sixth edition, as Indian cricketers are expected to participate for the first time in the tournament’s history. Scheduled from December 1 to 23, this season will be the longest ever and will take place across Colombo, Kandy, and Dambulla.
While the official list of Indian players is yet to be announced, speculation is rife that recently retired stars — potentially including spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin — could feature in this landmark edition.
The 2025 LPL will consist of 24 matches, with five franchises battling for the coveted title. This year’s format will follow a double round-robin structure, where all teams face each other twice. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top two will clash in Qualifier 1, with the winner heading straight to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, and the victor will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 to determine the second finalist.
Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela said, “The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup.”
Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, highlighting the league’s growing stature, said, “The Lanka Premier League has rapidly grown into one of Asia’s most thrilling T20 spectacles, and the overwhelming response to last year’s season is proof of that. With over 780 million viewers tuning in on television and fans packing stadiums to witness top-class performances, the league has struck a chord not only in Sri Lanka but across key markets including India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Building on that momentum, we are confident that the 2025 edition will raise the bar even higher, bringing fans an even bigger celebration of cricket globally.”
