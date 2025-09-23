Coming off stinging defeats, both teams are in tough survival mode
Dubai: It’s crunch time at the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi this evening. With both Pakistan and Sri Lanka coming off stinging defeats, today’s September 23 clash is more than just another fixture — it’s survival.
Former UAE women’s cricket captain and commentator Charvi Bhatt believes the encounter will be nothing short of a battle for pride and crucial points.
“So Pakistan versus Sri Lanka, it’s more of a must-win situation for both teams,” Bhatt told Gulf News.
“Sri Lanka, of course, lost to Bangladesh in their Super Fours first encounter, and Pakistan lost to India, which puts them into more of a tricky situation. Either team could take the victory away, but they’re really, really going to fight.”
Bhatt reminds us that Sri Lanka are not to be underestimated.
“They are the former Asian T20 champions, and they would want to dominate Pakistan. But let’s not forget that both of them are coming from a defeat, which means they will come very hard at the game.”
Pitch and weather watch in Abu Dhabi
With the match being played in Abu Dhabi, Bhatt says conditions could play a key role:
“The surface there does tend to get slower as the day progresses. Now, if there is going to be wind, which means if there is wind blowing across Abu Dhabi — which is more of an open stadium — the dew will not settle down. That will be an advantage for anybody who’s going to be bowling second. But if the dew does settle down, then the batting in the second innings will become a lot easier.”
Team pressure and possible changes
The stakes couldn’t be higher. Both teams need the two points to stay in the hunt for a place in Sunday’s final.
“From a Pakistan perspective, we might see some changes in their XI. Sri Lanka may go with the same side or make some adjustments — we’ll have to see. But all in all, it’s going to be an exciting, big match encounter between both the teams,” says Bhatt.
Super Four stage is currently poised at a precarious juncture with India and Bangladesh leading the table with two points each. The final for Asia Cup will be held this Sunday, September 28.
