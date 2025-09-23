“From a Pakistan perspective, we might see some changes in their XI. Sri Lanka may go with the same side or make some adjustments — we’ll have to see. But all in all, it’s going to be an exciting, big match encounter between both the teams,” says Bhatt.

“The surface there does tend to get slower as the day progresses. Now, if there is going to be wind, which means if there is wind blowing across Abu Dhabi — which is more of an open stadium — the dew will not settle down. That will be an advantage for anybody who’s going to be bowling second. But if the dew does settle down, then the batting in the second innings will become a lot easier.”

“They are the former Asian T20 champions, and they would want to dominate Pakistan. But let’s not forget that both of them are coming from a defeat, which means they will come very hard at the game.”

“Sri Lanka, of course, lost to Bangladesh in their Super Fours first encounter, and Pakistan lost to India, which puts them into more of a tricky situation. Either team could take the victory away, but they’re really, really going to fight.”

