Cairo: A Kuwaiti human rights watchdog has recommended an end to the sponsorship system in the country where foreigners constitute the majority of the population.

The National Diwan for Human Rights has disclosed a set of recommendations including amending laws, regulations and decrees linked to residency with the aim of abolishing the sponsorship system and monitoring owners of companies and labour recruitment offices.

Other recommendations are prosecuting administratively and criminally employers, and imposing "deterrent" penalties on them in case of perpetrating violations.

The watchdog has also called for revising the Kuwaiti human trafficking law to ensure gradual penalties according to the type and severity of the crime, and leave no room for impunity. Another call is to issue the necessary legislation and decrees to prevent receiving money in exchange for relinquishing or renewing employment of labourers.

The recommendations were highlighted by the watchdog officials during a meeting with Cindy Dyer, the US ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.

The talks discussed a report issued by the US State Department about human trafficking, the country's status in confronting this cross-border crime and related efforts, the watchdog said in a statement.

The Diwan is an independent institution that aims to promote and protect human rights, spread, enhance and respect freedoms under the rules of the Kuwaiti constitution and international agreements ratified by Kuwait.