Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police’s General Command has launched the second phase of the Safe City project, the first-of-its-kind initiative at the emirate level, in cooperation with the Safe City Group and in keeping with the activities of the World Police Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The second phase of the project includes integration of the Smart Gates System and smart surveillance cameras, with the installation of 10,000 smart cameras. Footage from these cameras will be analysed within a specialised network in the Operations Room of RAK Police’s General Command.
Transition to smart, sustainable city
The second phase of the project began with the inauguration of Security Gates System and installation of smart surveillance cameras at a cost of Dh85 million.
Major General Ali bin Alwan confirmed that RAK Police had adopted a policy to enhance digital security, using information and communication technology to facilitate transition to a smart, sustainable city, based on the vision of the UAE leadership.
Read more
Improve and upgrade security services
The movement came in order to achieve the objectives of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to improve and upgrade the level of security services in the country.
Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, launched the second phase of the Safe City project, in the presence of Major General Walid Al Mannai, Director of the General Department for Local and Federal Development and Innovation of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai — General Supervisor of the project, and Ali Mohsen Al Omari, CEO of the Safe City Group. The objective of this initiative is to make Ras Al Khaimah one of the safest cities at the local and global levels.