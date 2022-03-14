Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police, through their network of smart traffic cameras, have caught 7,772 vehicles with expired registrations in the first three months since the smart detection system went live on and from November 7, 2021.

The advanced cameras were installed on all roads of the emirate to enhance and control traffic safety and maintain the safety of road users, according to international best practises in the field of road safety and security.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras are being installed in Ras Al Khaimah to help police and other security forces keep an eye on the public to enhance security services and prevent crimes.

As many as 141,839 external and internal surveillance cameras have already been installed in 16,392 establishments across RAK as part of Hemaya — the integrated security system.

RAK Police stated that the smart camera systems on the emirate’s roads monitor and record violations and issue penalties against vehicles with expired registrations. It can even issue penalties against vehicles with plate numbers issued by licensing departments in other emirates.

RAK Police have warned vehicle owners against neglecting their vehicle registration deadlines and said that delaying vehicle registration and skipping periodic maintenance checks can lead to accidents, thereby endangering the safety of motorists as well as the safety of others.

RAK Police have cautioned that the penalties for driving a vehicle with an expired registration are a fine of Dh500 and four traffic black points. The vehicle will also be impounded for a week.

The new smart camera system is capable of detecting vehicles with expired registration and insurance terms and can also check vehicles involved in any criminal activity or traffic violation. The new system is part of a series of smart systems adopted by the General Command of RAK Police to support the security monitoring project within the framework of the smart city system.

