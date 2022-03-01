Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence rescued a 28-year-old Arab man who sustained fractures in his shoulder after he fell off a rugged cliff in the Shamal area last Saturday.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said the Operations Room received a report at 6.43pm on Saturday stating that an Arab person had fallen while he was with a group of his friends camping on Al Shamal mountain.
Difficult location
A team from Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence was immediately dispatched. The rescue took eight hours due to the ruggedness of the area. The man was rescued using stretchers and ropes from a deep and difficult to reach location. The rescue team members had to walk on foot and endanger their own safety in order to reach the location of the injured young man, who was found to have a broken shoulder.
The man was taken by National Ambulance to hospital at around 9.30pm .
Brig Gen Al Zaabi praised the professionalism of the civil defence squad members who participated in the rescue operation. He urged those who go to mountainous areas to stay away from rugged and steep places for their own safety. He said there were plenty of suitable areas for camping or hiking.