Sharjah/Ras Al Khaimah: Two expats were saved by UAE authorities in separate incidents on mountains in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.
The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with Kalba Police, carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for a wounded Lebanese mountain climber in Sharjah emirate.
A report was received by Kalba Police Operations Room stating that a man sustained a leg injury after falling in a mountainous area in Wadi Al Hilo.
A search and rescue helicopter airlidted the injured man to Kalba Hospital in the emirate of Sharjah.
Multiple fractures
Meanwhile Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence rescued an Asian man who sustained multiple fractures after he fell off a rugged cliff in Jebel Jais area.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said the Operations Room received a report at 11.15am on Sunday stating that an Asian person had fallen while he was with two of his friends in Jebel Jais.
A team from Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence was immediately dispatched. The rescue took eight hours of effort due to the ruggedness of the area. The man was rescued using stretchers and ropes. A Civil Defence team from the Digdaga centre also joined in the rescue efforts.
The young man was taken by National Ambulance to hospital.
Brig Gen Al Zaabi praised the professionalism of the civil defence squad members who participated in the rescue operation.
The authorities have urged all mountain climbers and trekkers to exercise caution and keep away from dangerous slopes.