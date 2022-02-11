Dubai: A 19-year-old Dubai resident was rescued by Dubai Police after he fell from the first floor of a building and was trapped inside a billboard of a retail shop on the ground floor.
Colonel Omar Ashour, the Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, said that rescue teams from Naif Police Station and Dubai Civil Defence rescued the man and transferred him to hospital.
He said that the resident had a dispute with his flatmates before leaving the room and going to the bathroom. “He was angry after the dispute and decided to get out of the bathroom window of the first-floor flat. He squeezed his body out of the window, but lost control and fell inside a billboard of a shop on the ground floor,” said Col Ashour.
The shop owner saw the young man trapped in the billboard and called Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre. “Rescue teams were dispatched to the site and the young man was rescued and moved to hospital for treatment,” he added.