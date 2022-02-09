Dubai: From drones that detect suspects’ faces from a long distances to electronic patrols, Dubai Police showcased their latest smart tools at MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition, which is currently under way here.
Brigadier Obaid Saeed Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department in Dubai Police, said Dubai Police were keen to use the latest technologies and skilled cadres to secure the public transportation sector and millions of commuters on their daily travel across the emirate.
“We have many success stories and expertise to proudly share at this exhibition. It is a chance to introduce our initiatives and work after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brig Al Hathboor said.
Identifying suspicious and wanted people
The department, which was established in 2008, is the first force in the region specialised in securing the public transportation sector. “Using artificial intelligence (AI) has proven its effectiveness in identifying suspicious and wanted people. We aspire to raise our performance by building on our current capabilities, to ensure a high level of security in public transport,” Brig Al Hathboor added.
The department presented a new drone that can zoom into people’s faces to detect suspects from a long distance, as well as advanced communication tools to enhance the communication between policemen and officers.
Multilingual helpline
In September last year, a unified call centre number (908) was launched that seeks to streamline the police force’s interaction with the public and improve services that are currently being offered in ten different languages.
The department is also preparing to launch another hotline dedicated to women callers and children. Colonel Mohammed Al Abbar, Deputy Director of the department, said that a designated team of policewomen will answer queries from women and children for any issue related to public transportation in Dubai. “908 provides services related to malfunction, general inquiries, lost-and-found items, complaints, suggestions and criminal reports. Now we have a plan to have a dedicated phone line for women,” Col Al Abbar said.
Electronic patrol
The department presented a new electronic patrol at the exhibition, in line with supporting sustainable transportation. The electronic patrol team is equipped with smart security systems — including face-recognition devices, vehicle trackers, smart helmets, drones and smart glasses.