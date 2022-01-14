Dubai: Dubai Police conducted 2.2 million transactions through their smart channels in 2021.
According to Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, Director of Artificial Intelligence Department in Dubai Police, Dubai Police smart app and website witnessed more than 2 million transactions for the public last year. “The transactions were for traffic, criminal and community services. Dubai Police invested in its technology infrastructure and AI to ensure the continuity of work, in line with protecting the safety of the employees amid global crisis [over COVID-19 pandemic],” Brig Al Razooqi said.
Dubai Police held more than 44,000 online meetings through different programmes as a precautionary measure during COVID-19 pandemic.
Brig Al Razooqi said that Dubai Police provide all smart services on their website, through smart applications and also through Smart Police Stations to save time and effort on the part of the public.
Read more
- Driver who fled accident site after running over two women pedestrians in Ajman arrested
- Dubai Courts issue stiff penalties of Dh15m and imprisonment as deterrent against money laundering
- Dubai Police warn against ‘attractive offers’ while raising awareness on online security
- Dubai Police help mother save her son from drug addiction
“Customers can conduct their transactions in SPS in Dubai round the clock. SPS provide 27 key services in different sectors and 33 sub-services. People can open a criminal case without the need to meet the employees [at a police station], through a video conference with police officers,” Brig Al Razooqi added.