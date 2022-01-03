Ajman skyline. A report was received by the Operations Room of Ajman Police, stating that a road accident had occurred in the Al Nuaimyah area and the driver fled the scene. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Ajman: The General Command of Ajman Police arrested a driver who had run over two Arab women and fled the scene. The police team managed to apprehend the driver after the incident as one of the witnesses, Aseem Shahzad Ahmed Hassan, a Pakistani national, followed the vehicle from the site of the accident to Rashidiya 1 area and reported the police about it, which largely contributed to the arrest of the driver near Al Khor Towers.

A report was received by the Operations Room of Ajman Police, stating that a road accident had occurred in the Al Nuaimyah area and the driver fled the scene. Specialised patrols of Ajman Police reached the accident site and found out that two women were crossing the road from an undesignated area when they were run over by a motorist. The injured women were transferred to hospital by National Ambulance.

Intense search operation

The head of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department added that an eyewitness present behind the vehicle that had caused the accident had reported the incident to the authorities immediately.

Following investigations and an intense search operation, the vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested.

Ajman Police have urged members of the public to be careful while crossing the road, to cross only at designated pedestrian crossings and to report to the police immediately about any accident.

Based on the system of incentives and rewards for collaborators of Ajman Police General Command, Ajman Police have honoured Hassan for his proactive role in reporting the motorist who had escaped from the scene of the accident. Ajman Police said such collaboration and cooperation were within the framework of the strategic objectives of the UAE Ministry of Interior for enhancing road safety and security.

Motivating the public

Lt Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of the Comprehensive City Police Station, handed a certificate of appreciation and a gift to Hassan, praising his cooperation with Ajman Police. Lt General Al Kaabi said Ajman Police were always keen on honouring its collaborators, in order to motivate the public.